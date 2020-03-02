PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore city police officers were arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Parkville early Sunday morning.

Baltimore County Police responded to the 7500 block of Hillsway Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run- crash.

When officers arrive, they see a Honda Crosstour at the intersection of Hillsway Avenue and Deanwood Road with heavy damage to the front and front passenger side. The car is unoccupied.

A trail leads the officer down Hillsway Avenue to a parked car with heavy driver side and rear side damage, including a bent axle.

An off-duty Baltimore County police officer, who lives in the neighborhood, heard the crash and called 911. That officer tells 911, the alleged driver is walking southbound on Hillsway Avenue

The responding officer finds the alleged driver and when asked if he was driving, the man tells that officer that a woman walking nearby was driving the vehicle. The officer tells the man to stay where he is, while the officer talks to the woman, but the guy walked away.

Another responding officer takes the man into custody. That’s when the woman became very uncooperative. When they ask her to stay she walks to the 1200 block of Deanwood Road, where she is stopped by another officer.

She allegedly starts yelling and ignores the officers’ commands.

Nearby residents, who heard the screaming, came outside to see what was happening.

The entire incident was captured on a doorbell camera. That video shows a man was driving and not the woman.

Baltimore County police arrested 33-year-old Akeem Olajuwon Nelson and charged him with making a false statement and issued a number of traffic violations related to the hit-and-run crash.

County police also arrested 35-year-old Danielle Renee White and charged her with making a false statement and disorderly conduct.

Both are Baltimore City Police officers. The pair was released on their own recognizance.

Baltimore City police said they are aware of the incident and said that members of their public integrity bureau are investigating in a statement to WJZ.

“We cannot comment any further on this pending investigation,” city police said in the statement.