



Wow.

There are SO MANY important and pressing matters in our day to day lives.

Yet, many of you have taken moments from your busy schedules to think of me. To say I am humbled and touched is an understatement.

To think my illness could bring such a powerful response is totally overwhelming, but I am more proud of how many of you took the initiative to act. Based on the response, it appears many who became aware of my bout with shingles decided to learn more about the illness and subsequently got the shots or consulted with their physicians.

If nothing else, my shingles story, written by my co-anchor Linh Bui, shed light on the causes, symptoms, dangers and effects of the viral infection.

‘A Painful Recovery’: How Shingles Sidelined WJZ’s Tim Williams For Weeks

I am quite a spiritual person and believe that something positive can come from many of life’s setbacks.

In this case, the proof comes from the outpouring of support, the many words of prayer and encouragement and the reaction to safeguard the personal health and welfare of you — my extended family of friends and viewers.

Words truly cannot do justice to the warmth extended during my six weeks off the air here on WJZ and the Morning Show. And while it is impossible for me to respond individually to everyone, I continue to ask for your well wishes, prayers, and patience as I journey through this healing process (periodically you may notice my lips sometimes have a mind of their own :-).

You have my gratitude and appreciation. Keep watching (especially from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. — shameless plug 🙂 — and know that I not only appreciate you, but I’m thinking about you as well.

Sincerest regards,

Tim