ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to rob two other men at their Annapolis apartment with a baseball bat early Monday.
Police responded to the 400 block of Captains Circle around 4:05 a.m. after a man said he was standing outside his apartment when a man with a baseball bat threatened him and tried to rob him. The suspect then allegedly forced the victim into his apartment, where another man was sleeping on the couch.
The suspect took stuff from both of the victims as well as a jacket and then fled the area.
The victim called police about 10 minutes later.
Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find the man.