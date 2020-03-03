BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Kareem Mack, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances related to his participation in a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in Maryland and surrounding states.

Robert Williams, 63, of Baltimore, also pleaded guilty Tuesday for providing cutting agents to the drug trafficking organization from his store in the Hollins Market area in Baltimore.

According to Mack’s guilty plea, from October 2018 through April 2019, the FBI intercepted phone communications of the Butler drug trafficking organization (DTO), which operated in and around the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Interceptions revealed that the DTO used phones to arrange heroin, cocaine base, and fentanyl sales to drug users and drug redistributors from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The investigation identified Mack as a street-level distributor in the DTO from at least November 2018 through his arrest in April 2019.

In a related case, Williams admitted that from at least September 2018 through June 2019, he supplied the DTO with narcotics cutting agents.

In May 2019, the FBI searched Williams’ business in the Hollins Market area of Baltimore and recovered multiple boxes containing large quantities of cutting agents.

Mack faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life in federal prison for the drug conspiracy. Williams faces a maximum of two years in federal prison.