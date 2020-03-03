Addressing the myths: Activities that damage your eyesight
Chances are you have heard one of many myths about hurting one’s eyesight through the years. In honor of Healthy Vision Month, we are debunking three common vision myths.
Using the computer hurts your vision.
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, this is simply untrue. The academy does point out that individuals who are using the computer for long periods of time tend to blink less, making one’s eyes dry and lending to eye fatigue.
Being too close to the television damages your eyes.
As children, many of us were told that sitting too close to the television set could damage our vision. We needn’t have worried. According to the National Eye Institute’s website, a part of the National Institutes of Health, “there is no scientific evidence that sitting too close to the TV is bad for your eyes.”
Reading in low light will damage your eyes.
This activity has been considered to be another that could hurt one’s eyesight, but there is no evidence to back this claim. While reading in dim light can cause eye fatigue, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, it does not cause damage. To fight eye fatigue, the academy recommends reading in good lighting to make it easier on the eyes.
And here’s a bonus:
While carrots are abundant in vitamin A, crucial for good eye health, they won’t improve your eyesight or your night vision.