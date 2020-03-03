ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After a tornado ripped through Nashville late Monday night, Governor Larry Hogan said the state is ready to help.
The Maryland governor reached out to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to express his administration’s condolences for the losses already counted in Nashville after the death toll jumped to at least 19 people.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected and the brave first responders.” Gov. Hogan said in a tweet Tuesday morning.
I've reached out to @GovBillLee to express our sincere condolences. Maryland’s emergency response officials have been in contact and stand ready to assist their Tennessee counterparts. Our thoughts are with all those affected & the brave first responders.https://t.co/ZSVAoZeHKQ
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 3, 2020
He added Maryland’s emergency response officials are in contact with their Tennessee counterparts and stand ready to assist as they deal with building collapses and missing people.