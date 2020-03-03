  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After a tornado ripped through Nashville late Monday night, Governor Larry Hogan said the state is ready to help.

The Maryland governor reached out to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to express his administration’s condolences for the losses already counted in Nashville after the death toll jumped to at least 19 people.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and the brave first responders.” Gov. Hogan said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

He added Maryland’s emergency response officials are in contact with their Tennessee counterparts and stand ready to assist as they deal with building collapses and missing people.

