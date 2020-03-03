Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County tax preparer was convicted of two counts of filing false tax returns, the Maryland Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.
Michelle Swink, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a weekend suspended. She also has to spend five years on supervised probation and will not be able to act as a tax preparer.
The attorney general’s office said Swink, the owner of Annapolis-based tax preparation service Noncents, filed false tax returns for customers between 2015 and 2017. Those false returns improperly boosted the customers’ state tax refunds.
Swink was also ordered to pay $72,000, the total amount of the improper state refunds, in restitution.