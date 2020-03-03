Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Sparrows Point High School student was injured while doing the Skull Breaker TikTok Challenge, the school confirmed.
The high school shared a message to the community last week, warning parents and other students about the trending social media challenge.
“We are informing our families so that parents can speak to their children about the seriousness of injuries that can occur as a result of this challenge.”
During the challenge, a student was encouraged to jump and then their legs were kicked out from under the jumper.
The school confirmed a student was injured, and they have alerted the staff to be on the lookout around the school building for others trying to do the challenge.