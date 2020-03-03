COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The victim of a hit and run in Prince George’s County last Saturday morning has been positively identified, according to Maryland State Police.
The victim has been identified as Henry Washington, 60, of Washington D.C.
He was positively identified through the assistance of the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner.
The Maryland State Police investigation found the victim was a pedestrian along the inner loop of I-495 near the ramp to northbound I-95 in College Park when he was struck and killed sometime between 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima. They also believe the vehicle is damaged on the passenger side.
Troopers describe the damage to the vehicle as potentially extensive and said it could involve the bumper, hood, headlight, fender and mirror along the passenger side of the car.
The search for the vehicle that struck and killed the victim is still ongoing.