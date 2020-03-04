NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 4-year-old child at Bay View Elementary was found in possession of a cloth bag that contained several empty blue wax paper baggies.

Deputies recognized the baggies as those that are used to package controlled dangerous substances.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said that those baggies were examined and no suspected drugs or drug residue were found during this time.

School personnel said that they believed that two other students may have had contact with the baggies.

The baggies were seized by Deputies as evidence in the investigation.

Deputies responded to the students’ residence where contact was made with a parent and guardian of the child.

Officials conducted a search of the residence and found no evidence of illegal drugs or packaging materials.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said they learned that two parents later took their children to area hospitals to be checked for exposure.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.