Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Halethorpe.
Police said Maryellen Bossack was last seen in the 1200 block of Seven Oaks Road around 12:30 p.m.
She is five-foot-seven and weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown pants.
Police said she may be driving a maroon or burgundy Subaru Outback with New York tags.
Anyone who sees her should call 911.