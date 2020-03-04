Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Halethorpe, Local TV, Missing, Missing woman, Talkers

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Halethorpe.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police said Maryellen Bossack was last seen in the 1200 block of Seven Oaks Road around 12:30 p.m.

She is five-foot-seven and weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown pants.

Police said she may be driving a maroon or burgundy Subaru Outback with New York tags.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.

