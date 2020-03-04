Brooklyn, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have four suspects in custody after an investigation into a robbery at the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn led police to their arrest for drug distribution.
Keith Harris, Kevin Harris, Alex Johnson, and Joshline Coleman were all arrested on Tuesday.
Police said the investigation started after officers responded to the scene of the robbery along Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn on Monday.
A 22-year-old woman reported she was approached by an unknown man, who struck her in the face before grabbing her belongings and running away.
Detectives say they identified the suspect in the robbery on Tuesday and executed a search warrant at a home on Brookwood Road in Brooklyn.
Upon searching the house, officers found 52 capsules that they believe contained heroin, 59 bags with suspected crack cocaine, a scale, packing materials, and a stolen handgun.
The four suspects face charges related to drug distribution, while Keith Harris also faces separate robbery and assault charges related to the Family Dollar Store robbery.