ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick will be presented with the first-ever key to the city of Annapolis later this month.
The U.S. Naval Academy said Belichick, an Annapolis native, will get the key from Mayor Gavin Buckley during halftime at the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game on March 14.
In a statement, Belichick said he was “humbled and honored” to receive the key from his hometown.
Belichick’s love of football began at a young age. His father Steve was a coach and physical education teacher at the academy for decades, according to a news release.
He became the Patriots’ head coach in 2000.
Tickets for the game are available here.