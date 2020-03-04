Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lord Baltimore Drive at 12:37 a.m. for a call of a woman lying in the street who had been shot.
She was taken to an area hospital where she’s expected to live. Police said the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have information to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.