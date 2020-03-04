GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Baltimore man was charged in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County Tuesday afternoon. Mark A. Wieland, 43, of Severn was killed in the Severn crash.

Salah Mamache was charged overnight with negligent homicide, criminally negligent manslaughter, fleeing and eluding, negligent driving, reckless driving, and speed greater than reasonable and prudent.

Mamache is awaiting his initial court appearance.

According to police, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 p.m. about two vehicles, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Civic, involved in a hit-and-run crash that were now speeding on the southbound side of I-97 between I-695 and Route 100 in Glen Burnie.

A trooper, who had just completed a traffic stop, saw the two vehicles speeding by him, chasing each other.

The trooper said he saw the Silverado strike another vehicle in the intersection before crossing the grass median and driving into oncoming traffic. The Silverado then got back on the right side of the road before speeding away.

The trooper turned on his sirens and tried to clear traffic out of his way, but was unable to get close to the Silverado and the Civic. He saw them turn onto Route 176. As the trooper searched for the drivers, he drove up to a crash scene: the Silverado struck a pole and overturned along Route 176 at Telegraph Road.

Chopper 13 was over the scene of the crash Tuesday evening.

Wieland, who was driving the Silverado, was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening.

Mamache, who was driving the Civic, told troopers Wieland allegedly struck his vehicle and didn’t stop. He told police he followed the pick-up truck to get a tag number.

Police said they saw minor damage on the Civic.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.