BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 96-year-old woman who was found by her caretaker Wednesday morning has been ruled a homicide, according to Baltimore County Police.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of Evelyn Bailey a homicide by means of sharp force trauma.
96-Year-Old Woman Found Dead By Caretaker In Lochearn, Police Investigating
Police responded to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Road in Lochearn just west of the city/county line. They found her dead inside with trauma to her upper body.
The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.