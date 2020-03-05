Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a place to stay for a nice “staycation” you might want to go to the Eastern Shore.
That’s because the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina was just named the best hotel in Maryland.
Located on the Choptank River in Cambridge, Maryland, there’s a ton to do; like kayaking, paddleboarding, an infinity pool and guided walks where you can spot wild turkey, bald eagles and more.
US News and World Report looked at things like reputation and guest reviews to come up with rankings.
MGM National Harbor and The Inn at Perry Cabin rounded out the top-three.