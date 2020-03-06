Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer died earlier this week after battling an unspecified illness, officials said Friday.
Officer Byrnes joined the department in 2004. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of POFC Byrnes. Officer Byrnes served in the US Marine Corps before joining #BCoPD in 2004. He had been battling illness for some time and lost that battle this week. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. ^NL pic.twitter.com/x9n8vYNX9N
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 6, 2020
The department said Byrnes had been battling the illness “for some time.”