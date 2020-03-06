LATESTState Of Emergency Declared After 3 People Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Maryland
Filed Under:Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Local TV, Maryland Democratic primary, presidential primary, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is the top pick among Maryland Democratic primary voters, according to a new Gonzales poll released at midnight Friday.

Sanders had 23% of the support among Democratic primary voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden had 19% of the vote.

Gonzales Poll: President Trump Approval Rating In Maryland At 42 Percent

The poll was taken Feb 22-28, ahead of Super Tuesday, so it included Michael Bloomberg (15%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (8%), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (5%) and Sen. Amy Klouchar (4%).

Twenty-seven percent of voters were undecided.

Of the voters, 51% percent said they wanted to defeat President Donald Trump in November, while 37% it was about supporting a candidate who’s closest to them on issues.

A total of 331 registered Democratic voters were polled in the state and the margin of error is 5.5%.

Read the poll results here: Gonzales Poll – Maryland Report Part 2 Dem Primary March 2020

 

Comments

Leave a Reply