BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is the top pick among Maryland Democratic primary voters, according to a new Gonzales poll released at midnight Friday.
Sanders had 23% of the support among Democratic primary voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden had 19% of the vote.
The poll was taken Feb 22-28, ahead of Super Tuesday, so it included Michael Bloomberg (15%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (8%), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (5%) and Sen. Amy Klouchar (4%).
Twenty-seven percent of voters were undecided.
Of the voters, 51% percent said they wanted to defeat President Donald Trump in November, while 37% it was about supporting a candidate who’s closest to them on issues.
A total of 331 registered Democratic voters were polled in the state and the margin of error is 5.5%.
Read the poll results here: Gonzales Poll – Maryland Report Part 2 Dem Primary March 2020