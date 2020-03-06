BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first three confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Maryland Thursday night. According to Gov. Larry Hogan the married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s from Montgomery County contracted COVID-19 while traveling abroad.
Hogan also declared a state of emergency in Maryland so that MEMA and the state health department can ramp up coordination between all state and local agencies and fast-track their response.
Although the governor said this news is “not a reason to panic,” he said residents should pay attention to information and be prepared. He also said Marylanders should go to work and schools like they normally do.
Here’s what else we know about the positive coronavirus cases in Maryland:
- The state’s public health laboratory confirmed the first positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
- The trio returned home from traveling abroad on Feb. 20. The state wasn’t notified until March 3.
- On March 4, they brought themselves to a local hospital where they were tested. The results came back Thursday, March 5.
- Officials would not say where they were traveling.
- The three people are cooperating with authorities and are in “good condition” and not severely ill.
- They are quarantined at home.
- Maryland health officials are thoroughly investigating where the trio may have gone after they returned from international travel and who they may have interacted with.
- Vice President Mike Pence and the CDC were notified of the cases as well as Montgomery County officials.
More about pending coronavirus tests:
- As of Thursday, 31 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maryland. Of those tested, 17 results were negative, 3 were positive and 11 are still pending.
- Three sisters at Bnos Yisroel School in Baltimore were sent home early Wednesday after officials were made aware of possible indirect contact between those students and someone who tested positive for coronavirus in New York. According to The Wall Street Journal, the girls had traveled to a bat mitzvah.
How the state is responding to cases:
- Hogan submitted emergency legislation to allow the state to use the “rainy day fund” for response efforts. That legislation allows the governor to transfer up to $50 million from the Revenue Stabilization Account to fund costs associated with COVID-19.
- The Maryland Department of Health is coordinating with nursing homes and assisted living facilities on infection control protocols.
- The Maryland Department of Education has sent guidelines to local schools about closures if necessary.
- The Maryland Higher Education Commission is coordinating with the university system of Maryland and other institutions from brining students home from study abroad.
- Towson University just expanded its study abroad suspension to its summer programs.
- A number of other universities, including the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Loyola University, Morgan State University and the Maryland Institute College of Art have canceled spring study abroad programs.
- Hogan said Maryland has some of the top health research facilities in the world and he’s confident in the state’s abilities to respond effectively to current and future cases of coronavirus.
- In light of Maryland’s recently confirmed cases of coronavirus, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, Johns Hopkins University said it will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament scheduled for this weekend, but without fans.
Maryland residents can dial 211 for coronavirus resources or visit the department of health’s coronavirus page.