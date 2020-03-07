Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man died after being shot near Mondawmin Mall Saturday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they reportedly found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.