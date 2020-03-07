Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Around 12,000 children’s pajama sets and robes are being recalled because they don’t meet federal flammability requirements and could result in children being burned.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the garments were sold nationwide in children’s boutiques and by Joules USA on its website between November 2017 and December 2019.
Consumers should immediately stop using the items and contact Joules USA at 800-583-9559 or product.recall@joules.com for a full refund, the CPSC said.
