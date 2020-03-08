ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are investigating after 13-year-old boy was killed and five other teenagers were injured in the shooting in Rosedale overnight.
Police were called to the in the 6200 block of Kenwood Avenue shortly after midnight for a report of a disturbance outside the Triple Threat Elite Dance Studio. Upon arriving, they discovered multiple shooting victims in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.
Investigators believe the suspect or suspects fled the area before they arrived on scene.
A 13-year-old was pronounced deceased at the location while five others, including two 12-year-old boys and two 14-year-olds and a 19-year-old boy, were transported to area hospitals with what are believed non-life threatening injuries.
The 13-year old victim has been identified as Rickie Forehand from the 5900 block of Hillen Road in Baltimore.
One of the victims has been released from the hospital, while the other four are still receiving treatment.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
