Comments
Cape St Claire, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Fire officials say a cyclist has been killed and two others have been injured after a car struck them in the area of East College Parkway and Bay Head Road.
Cape St Claire, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Fire officials say a cyclist has been killed and two others have been injured after a car struck them in the area of East College Parkway and Bay Head Road.
First responders arrived on the scene at 12:35p.m. were they immediately started to assist the three cyclist.
Unfortunately one was pronounced dead on the scene while a 50-year-old male was flown to shock trauma by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter with serious and life-threatening injuries.
A 50-year-old female was also transported by ground to shock trauma but her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The age and identity of the person killed in this incident is not being release at this time.
It is not clear what lead to the accident but anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook