CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — The Catonsville Fire Station has been closed indefinitely after a petroleum-like substance was found.
They originally believed the substance had all been removed but said that isn’t the case now and are still working to remove the substance.
Station personnel noticed concrete in the basement of the station was stained days before and told Baltimore County Property Management.
Thursday morning, Property Management officials cut through the floor and found the unidentified petroleum-like substance coming up through the floor.
Then in the afternoon, station personnel noticed a gas odor. Baltimore County Fire Department hazmat units investigated and confirmed the odor but their meters didn’t detect any unsafe conditions.
The Maryland Department of the Environment and Property Management are monitoring the situation and the station has been relocated.
There is no word on when or if they will go back to the building.