BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The 22-year-old man accused of destroying urns and memorabilia at a Baltimore County mausoleum last week is being held without bail.
Emanuel Padilla allegedly caused $50,000 worth of damage at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Police said he shattered display cases and stole jewelry before destroying urns and using a fire extinguisher to destroy tombstone vaults.
Man Arrested For Allegedly Destroying Urns, Memorabilia From Baltimore County Mausoleum
He’s facing several charges, including burglary and destruction of property.