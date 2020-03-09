  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The 22-year-old man accused of destroying urns and memorabilia at a Baltimore County mausoleum last week is being held without bail.

Emanuel Padilla allegedly caused $50,000 worth of damage at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Police said he shattered display cases and stole jewelry before destroying urns and using a fire extinguisher to destroy tombstone vaults.

He’s facing several charges, including burglary and destruction of property.

