BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was rescued from the water near E. Pratt Street overnight Monday, police said.
At around 2:15 a.m., an officer was investigating a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Pratt Street when they learned someone was in the water.
The officer found the man in the water, who told him he couldn’t swim. Officers were able to use a life ring to help rescue him from the frigid water.
The man was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.