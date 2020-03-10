Hi Everyone!

75° yesterday. But even more importantly that the temperature did you feel how warm the sun was? Our morning news team delivers breakfast on Mondays to businesses around the area. Yesterday was my turn and we visited some good folks, accountants in Glen Burnie. I was driving back with photographer Tom Truent. It was about 10:15 a.m. The sun was coming into the car and it was warm enough that we both had our windows open.

Actually even before that at 9:00 a.m. I went to my car in the parking lot before we left, to grab my sunglasses, and when I opened the car, (which was facing East into the sunrise), it was warm! WARM. El Sol is high in the sky these days there is no denying it.

I have a friend who has a boat detailing company. I was speaking with him last evening and he told me he actually had a light sunburn after working outside yesterday. On March 9th the sun is that much of a factor. Yep, definitely time to start using sunblock or that SPF makeup for sure. “Tis the season!” That phrase works at many different times during the year.

MB!