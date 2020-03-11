BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team announced Wednesday it is now caring for a third rescued seal nicknamed Huckleberry Finn.
Huckleberry Finn, a gray seal, was first seen resting on the shoreline in Assateague State Park on February 26.
The next day, he was spotted again, but his condition had appeared to deteriorate.
At that time, in coordination with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, the seal was taken to the Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center for long-term rehabilitation.
Caretakers determined Huckleberry Finn was underweight and suffering from infected wounds throughout his body.
He was immediately put on a regimen of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications to aid in his recovery.
According to officials, the seal has already shown some “promising signs of improvement.”