BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Baltimore Tuesday night.
According to detectives, 51-year-old Tyrone Taylor was walking in the 3000 block of Edmonson Avenue around 11 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver did not stay on the scene of the crash.
Taylor was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators believe the driver was in a dark-colored pick-up truck. The truck was last seen going eastbound on Edmonston Avenue.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or occupants is asked to call detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.