CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in Clarksville, police said.
At around 7 a.m. on Thursday, a car was making a left turn from Route 108 westbound onto Great Star Drive when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle driving on Route 108.
The motorcyclist, from Clarksville, was taken by helicopter to UMD Shock Trauma Center where was is listed in critical condition. Police said Friday the motorcyclist, Ramsey Maghari, had died.
The driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, Route 108 in the area of Great Star Drive was partially closed for two hours.