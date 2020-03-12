BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A construction worker who was suspended more than 40 feet in the air for more than an hour in Baltimore Thursday was rescued unharmed.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, firefighters got a call that a worker was trapped under the Edmonson Avenue Bridge.
“(He was) stuck about 40-50 feet in the air in the bucket of a skylift,” said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams. “Immediately firefighters implemented two rescue options to get the construction worker down from the skylift.”
For about an hour, fire and rescue personnel set up equipment to perform the rescue: an apparatus at the top of the bridge and also lengthening a ladder so a firefighter could make it to the worker and guide them to safety while harnessed.
“The special operations with the Baltimore City Fire Department, we train every single day. This is the moment that really they’ve been waiting for to implement some of their training,” Adams said.
The worker was able to climb down from a bucket and was placed on a stretcher to be evaluated as a precaution. Officials said he was “extremely fortunate” to not have suffered any injuries.
A supervisor who oversees the workers has not provided a statement about the incident.