



Several events around Maryland have been postponed or canceled as the number of positive coronavirus cases continue to increase around the state, country and globally.

Gov. Larry Hogan has asked residents to avoid large gatherings as the state reported its 12th positive coronavirus case Wednesday. Officials are also asking businesses to cancel large events.

Both Maryland and DC are under the State of Emergency.

Here’s a list of all the closures around the state:

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

9:30 Club & The Anthem: I.M.P, the group that owns the Merriweather Post Pavillion, is postponing all shows at 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem and the U Street Music Hall in DC until at least April 1.

Patrons who bought tickets should contact I.M.P for a refund. Click here for more details.

BMA: The Baltimore Museum of Art canceled events surrounding the opening of 2020 Vision and Candice Breitz: Too Long, Didn’t Read. They also canceled the members opening party on March 14-15. They also postponed or canceled any events through April 12. For more information, click here.

Pearl Jam: A Pearl Jam concert scheduled for March 28 at Royal Farms Arena has been postponed.

2020 Santé: The National Kidney Foundation’s 2020 Santé – A Taste of Baltimore has been postponed.

Smithsonian: The Smithsonian has canceled all public events, programming and gatherings through May 3.

Walters Art Museum: The Walters Art Museum is remaining open during normal business hours, but is canceling all programming through April 12. For the latest, click here.

BUSINESSES:

Flying Dog Brewery: Flying Dog has closed their tasting room and canceled all events at the brewery.

COMMUNITY EVENTS:

CASH Campaign of Maryland: The Money Power Day on March 28 has been canceled.

Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The Delmarva Irish American Club (DIAC) has decided to cancel this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ocean City.

GOVERNMENT:

MVA: The Maryland Vehicle Administration will only see drivers by appointment only.

Nursing Homes: The State of Maryland has implemented visiting restrictions and screenings at nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living campuses, and retirement communities. Visitors are limited to only essential people.

U.S. Congress: The U.S. Congress and U.S. Senate buildings are closed to the public until April 1.

POLITICS:

State of the City: Mayor Jack Young has postponed his State of the City address that was scheduled for March 23 at Coppin State University.

RELIGIOUS:

Episcopal Church: The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is baning the distribution of wine for the next few months.

SCHOOLS:

Colleges: Several Maryland and DC universities and colleges started Spring Break early or extended Spring Break and are moving to online-only classes at least through the end of March.

Public Schools: Two Prince George’s County schools are closed for cleaning after officials said someone affiliated with the school traveled to a high-risk country for coronavirus. School districts have canceled all out-of-state field trips and international travel.

SPORTS:

Baltimore Shamrock 5K: The Baltimore Shamrock 5K has been canceled. All race registrations will be deferred to the 2021 race.

Patriot League: The U.S. Naval Academy, Loyola University and American University and seven other colleges and universities in the Patriot League have canceled spring athletics.

MLS: The Major Soccer League canceled their season for the next 30 days.

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

NBA: The Washington Wizards have canceled games indefinitely following protocol by the NBA after two players on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

NCAA: Big Ten Men’s Tournament is canceled. At this time, no update for March Madness, however no fans will be allowed to attend the games if they even happen.

NHL: The National Hockey League has told teams not to hold meetings or morning skates Thursday.