



The Baltimore Museum of Art is celebrating Women's History Month by putting the spotlight on female artists.

Inside the museum are ten different female-identified artists, each with a powerful message on display.

Artist Candice Breitz said her exhibition puts the spotlight on challenges women face every day in South Africa.

“They’re thinking not only about gender but also about the way gender intersects with experiences of being a person of race in the world, different experiences with gender,” Breitz said.

Baltimore’s Museum Of Art Says ‘Women Only’ Collection For 2020

The exhibition is part of the museum’s 2020 Vision initiative, a year-long presentation of extraordinary female artists each using a different medium to create conversations about social causes.

“I think it’s about representation, empowerment and inspiration,” said Christopher Bedford, the museum’s director, said.

From pictures to sculptures, the museum highlights artists both local and international. In one room, a 2.5-ton installation made up of over 50,000 square feet of painted fabric is on display.

It took countless hours over several weeks and more than 40 people to put the exhibits together.

Breitz said the museum is now a home for women everywhere looking to see themselves reflected on the walls.

“You want to walk into a museum and find yourself and find your people and find the generations that came before you,” she said.

The artwork will be on display through the end of June.