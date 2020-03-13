Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was convicted Thursday for scamming more than 100 elderly victims through a lottery scheme.
Keno Romario Brown, 26, of Hyattsville, was convicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud.
According to court documents, Brown told the victims they had won a lottery or sweepstakes and demanded taxes or other fees before the victims could receive the prize.
The evidence proved that during the course of the conspiracy, Brown and other members of the conspiracy successfully defrauded over 100 elderly victims.