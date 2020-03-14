CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJZ) — Nearly 39,000 ceiling fans are being recalled because the blades could fall off while in use.

The fans being recalled are Kichler 52-inch LED Indoor Ceiling fans made by Kichler Lighting.

Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the arms that hold the blades could fall off, causing the blades to fall.

The company said it has received 62 reports of the blades breaking or falling off but no reports of any injuries.

The fans were sold at Lowe’s and other stores from January 2016 to March 2020.

Customers should stop using the fans and contact Kichler Lighting for a free replacement.

