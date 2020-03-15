Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 27-year-old Baltimore woman.
Emily Dove has been missing since January 10, 2020.
According to the National Center for the Missing and Endangered, she was last seen in the area of Maryland Avenue.
“Emily has dyed her hair black. She has multiple ear piercings, and a pierced nose and eyebrow. She also has a large tattoo of an Asian symbol on the back of her neck, a small peace tattoo behind her right ear, and a tattoo on her inner right arm. She was last seen wearing dark jacket, dark low cut t-shirt, and dark baggie pants,” the missing post says.
If you know where Emily is, call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2499 or 911.