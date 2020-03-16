WATCH LIVEGov. Larry Hogan Has Update On COVID-19 In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While schools are closed and many are working from home, Baltimore has suspended mechanical street sweeping, so that city residents don’t have to move their cars.

Street sweeping will not be enforced until further notice.

Trash pick-up and recycling will continue as normal.

