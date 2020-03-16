Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While schools are closed and many are working from home, Baltimore has suspended mechanical street sweeping, so that city residents don’t have to move their cars.
Great news, mechanical streetsweeping restrictions will NOT be enforced until further notice. Thanks @mayorbcyoung, @BmoreCityDOT, and @BaltimoreDPW for working together to make a swift decision to ease the burden on the public, and to everyone who reached out re: this concern. pic.twitter.com/MDrOR5SBtW
— Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) March 16, 2020
Street sweeping will not be enforced until further notice.
Trash pick-up and recycling will continue as normal.
