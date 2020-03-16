BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced a slew of measures to keep Marylanders afloat as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state.
The governor has prohibited any evictions from taking place during this time, a key move for those who may have issues paying bills as more businesses shut down amid the pandemic.
“We should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically rise. We have never faced anything like this before.” Gov. Hogan said.
He also said that no utility companies will be allowed to shut off service or charge late fees.
This includes prohibiting any electric, gas, water, sewage, phone, cable TV, and internet service provider companies from shutting off any residential customer late fees during the state of emergency.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said he was glad the governor was taking steps to keep the community safe.
“Last week, the Baltimore City Council called on state officials to protect residents from utility shutoffs, late fees and evictions.” He said. “We have to focus on saving lives and keeping our most vulnerable neighbors safe.”
