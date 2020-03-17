Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Certain Baltimore County establishments will temporarily be allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages to citizens, in an effort to encourage social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county announced they have fast-tracked the approval and to qualify, your business must:
- Hold a Class A, B, or D license and
- Have no prior convictions of selling to an underage person in the last three years.
But not just that, businesses that meet the criteria also must get formal approval from the county.
They must send an email requesting delivery rights to liquorboard@baltimorecountymd.gov and Baltimore County will grant formal written approval.
Any establishment that does this must adhere to Rule 9 of the Licensed Premises of the Board’s Rules and Regulations.
Anyone with questions can visit https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/Agencies/liquorboard or contact the Baltimore County liquor board at 410-887-3191 to learn more.
These new temporary rules come about as Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order