NEW YORK (WJZ) — Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all 30 teams are donating $1 million each to assist the ballpark employees affected by the delayed start to the 2020 season.
“I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.
The Orioles were scheduled to open their season up against the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 26, at Camden Yards.
The start to the MLB season has been delayed by at least two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.