



It’s an eerie sight — highways across the Baltimore area are nearly empty during rush hour as countless businesses close and people work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, when the roads would normally be packed with commuters, numerous stretches of interstate were virtually deserted. Here’s a look at the Jones Falls Expressway south of Old Pimlico Road:

And here’s what drivers saw on Interstate 695 at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway:

It was also smooth sailing on Interstate 95 near the split with Interstate 895:

It was also much quieter than normal on Interstate 695 at Dulaney Valley Road in Towson:

And on Interstate 70 at Route 29 in Ellicott City:

In fact, at 5 p.m. there were only two slow spots reported: I-695 near Catonsville and westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge:

Earlier in the day, Chopper 13 showed a similar scene on area roads:

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.