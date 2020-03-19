CORONAVIRUS IN MD5-Year-Old Howard County Girl Contracts COVID-19
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Silver Alert, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

John Alexander Harris was last seen at around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Dolfield Avenue in Baltimore.

He was last seen wearing a black Air force jacket, black pants, brown striped sweater and black shoes.

Harris is believed to be driving a 2016 SILVER Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabout is urged to call police immediately.

Officials have not yet provided a picture of Harris.

Comments

Leave a Reply