



A caravan of National Guard vehicles made their way through Baltimore Friday en route to FedEx Field, which officials said could become a coronavirus testing site.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ office said county and state health officials are creating a “limited closed PILOT program for screening” at the site several miles outside the nation’s capital.

“The goal for the site is to become a testing location in the future. At the direction of Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland National Guard is assisting in building the site, and we thank the Washington Redskins for allowing us to utilize the FedExField parking lot,” Alsobrooks’ office said in a statement Friday evening.

More information about the plan is expected to come in the near future.

Residents in Baltimore had expressed concerns after seeing multiple National Guard vehicles in the city in recent days. It turns out, the caravan was heading to FedEx Field.

Multiple viewers and people on social media reported seeing vehicles parked in parts of the city, including near Camden Yards.

Gov. Larry Hogan has activated the National Guard to help address the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has led some states, including California and Illinois, to issue “stay at home” warnings but no such declaration has been made in Baltimore or Maryland.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.