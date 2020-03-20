BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation will donate $1 million to four different organizations helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Friday.
The Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank will each get $250,000, the team said.
“We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a news release.
As of Friday, Baltimore has reported 13 cases of COVID-19.
