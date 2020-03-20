CORONAVIRUS IN MDBaltimore County Reports First COVID-19 Death
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after man was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore on Friday night.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Ellimont Street at Westwood Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

