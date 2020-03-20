BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cherry blossoms are set to be in peak bloom Saturday at DC’s Tidal Basin, but with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not safe to be in a large crowd.
Knowing this the Trust for the National Mall and its partners launched a BloomCam, so you can watch the blossoms from the safety of your home.
The National Park Service reports the blossoms reached their puffy white stage, the final stage before bloom, on Monday. They estimate the blossoms will reach peak bloom between Saturday and Tuesday.
DC has declared a state of emergency and officials are asking that people avoid large crowds and self-quarantine to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Officials are urging people to avoid public transportation in the district except for essential trips.
Officials Urge Cherry Blossom Viewers To Avoid Metro; Working On Way To Watch Online
URGENT: METRO SERVICE FURTHER REDUCED TO SUPPORT *ESSENTIAL TRIPS ONLY* — EFFECTIVE TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY) | INFO: https://t.co/xIzpCBOjBn #WMATA #dc #md #va #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kFCZXDyt3y
— Metro (@wmata) March 17, 2020
WMATA is shutting down two Metro stops- Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery- to discourage people from taking the Metro to go see the blossoms.
Those who attend are being asked to practice social distancing.