CORONAVIRUS IN MD
At Least 190 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Across State
Coronavirus Latest: St. Mary's County Government Closes Due To COVID-19 Precautions
Officials in St. Mary's County announced Saturday all of its government administrative buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Injured After Falling From Pickup Truck In Frederick County
Two men were seriously injured when they fell from the back of a pickup truck whose tires were spinning as the vehicle got back on a Maryland road, authorities said.
Featured Sports
Coronavirus Latest: FedEx Field Could Become COVID-19 Testing Site; National Guard Helping Set Up
A caravan of National Guard vehicles made their way through Baltimore Friday en route to FedEx Field, which officials said could become a coronavirus testing site.
Coronavirus Latest: Ravens, The Steve And Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donating $1M For COVID-19 Relief Efforts
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation will donate $1 million to four different organizations helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Friday.
Terps Jalen Smith Named AP Third Team All-American
Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith was named Third Team All-American by The Associated Press.
Coronavirus Closings: Live Racing Paused At Laurel Park, Rosecroft Raceway
Due to the coronavirus, live racing at Laurel Park and Rosecroft Raceway has been paused, the Maryland Jockey Club said Friday morning.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
9 hours ago
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Spring Arrives Friday With Chance Of Storms, 81 Degrees
It will be partly sunny and 81 Friday -- just in time for the first full day of spring. However, there is a chance of scattered storms starting at 2 p.m.
Coronavirus Latest: Officials Urge Cherry Blossom Viewers To Avoid Metro; Working On Way To Watch Online
While a number of events that were part of Washington, D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival have been canceled due to the coronavirus, the blossoms are nearing peak bloom and you can still go check them out.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
'Until We See You Again' | Customer Leaves $1,000 Tip At Mount Airy Inn On Day Maryland Restaurants Closed Due To Coronavirus
A generous customer left a sizeable tip for servers at the Mount Airy Inn Monday as the restaurant and others across Maryland prepared to close their doors due to the coronavirus.
National Aquarium To Livestream Exhibits During Coronavirus Closure
While it will be closed until March 27 due to the virus, the aquarium will be streaming several of its exhibits, including Blacktip Reef and Pacific Coral Reef, live on its website.
Coronavirus Latest: Restaurants Offer Free Delivery, No-Contact Delivery Options
From free delivery to having food delivered without interacting with another human being, here's what companies are doing.
Lutherville Man Gets Carnegie Hero Award For Saving 7-Year-Old Who Nearly Drowned In New Jersey
A Maryland man is being honored with a Carnegie Medal for saving a seven-year-old who was washed into deep water in the Atlantic Ocean off the New Jersey coast last fall.
St. Patrick's Day Irish Recipes To Prepare While Stuck At Home Due To Coronavirus
Authentic Irish recipes for your socially distant St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, when the roads would normally be packed with commuters, numerous stretches of interstate were virtually deserted.
'Now Is Not The Time To Visit Ocean City' | Mayor Tells Visitors To Stay Home To Limit COVID-19 Spread
If you were planning on taking a seaside vacation to Ocean City, its mayor is asking you instead stay home.
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
It’s Academic: March 21, 2020
March 21, 2020 at 3:21 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
It’s Academic from March 21, 2020.
FSK 415
Calvert Hall 515
Machester Val 300
