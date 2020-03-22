Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Columbia early Sunday morning that killed two people and seriously injured another.
Police said a 2008 Mazda 3 was driving on Snowden River Parkway past Good Hunters Ride when it left the road and struck a tree in the median.
The driver and backseat passenger were dead at the scene, police said.
The front passenger was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is in critical condition.
Police believe speed was a factor in the collision, the investigation is ongoing.
Snowden River Parkway between Good Hunters Ride and Tamar Drive is closed.