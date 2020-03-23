CORONAVIRUS IN MD:At Least 288 Cases Confirmed, Gov. Hogan Orders All 'Non-Essential' Businesses Close By 5 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two familiar faces will be sticking around with the Baltimore Ravens this season.

The team announced Monday they had re-signed cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive back Anthony Levine, Sr. to one-year deals.

“Ready for more plays like this from 22,” the team tweeted along with a video of Smith intercepting a pass from the Cleveland Browns.

Last week, the Ravens snapped up five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 5th round pick.

